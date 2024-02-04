House GOP propose $17.6 Billion aid package for Israel, Biden skeptical

House Republicans have put forward a $17.6 billion military assistance package for Israel amid its conflict with Hamas, intending to showcase support for Jerusalem.

The bill includes funding for air defense, replenishing U.S. arms, and boosting military capabilities, yet faces immediate rejection from the Biden administration, which deems it a "cynical political maneuver."

The proposed funding, presented by a House Appropriations panel, is set to undergo a vote in the full House in the coming week, according to Speaker Mike Johnson. The allocation seeks to reinforce Israel's military capabilities as it contends with ongoing security challenges during the war with Hamas.

The $17.6 billion package encompasses $4 billion to replenish missile defense systems and $1.2 billion to counter short-range rockets and mortar threats. Additional provisions include funding for advanced weapons systems procurement and the enhancement of artillery and munitions production.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

To safeguard US readiness, $4.4 billion is allocated to replenish U.S. stocks of weapons provided to Israel, along with $3.3 billion for ongoing US military operations in the region.

Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the urgency of supporting Israel, stating, "The need to support our closest ally and our own forces in the region has never been more pressing."

However, the White House swiftly dismissed the proposal, labeling it a "cynical political maneuver" and accusing Republicans of treating military aid to Israel as a political tool.

The Biden administration contends that the allocation fails to address broader international concerns, particularly regarding the crisis in Ukraine and humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In contrast, the Senate is gearing up to unveil a bipartisan compromise that not only includes aid for Ukraine but also addresses security concerns along the U.S.-Mexico border. House Republicans rejected the Senate-led compromise, insisting on stronger border controls alongside aid for Ukraine.

The White House, in response to the House proposal, expressed dissatisfaction with what it sees as a disregard for comprehensive international concerns. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated, "The security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game," highlighting opposition to the perceived lack of focus on broader issues.