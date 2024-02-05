United States president Joe Biden has privately called the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "bad f**king guy" behind closed doors.

The report in Politico cited people "who’ve talked to the president."

A spokesperson for the president, Andrew Bates, denied that Biden ever referrws to Netanyahu in such a manner: "The president did not say that, nor would he," adding that the leaders have "a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private."

According to the report, Biden fears that Netanyahu could drag the U.S. into a wider war in the Middle East — "a conflict that would ensure American weapons keep flowing to the region, troops soon follow." Such a war would eventually ease the international pressure on Israel to declare a ceasefire in Gaza and help the Israeli prime minister in his domestic political difficulties, said Politico.

Additionally, the report noted a shift in Biden's public stance toward pro-Palestinian activists, saying the U.S. president has been making steps to prove himself to segments of his voter base who have railed against his stance on the war and demonstrate that he hears them.

Politico added that pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers have become "contemptuous" of Netanyahu. One House Democrat, who is said to rarely criticize Israel, was cited by the report as saying "it was unanimous that this Israel-Gaza war needed to end now and that Biden needed to stand up to Bibi."

"This is a disaster politically. The base is really pissed - and it’s not just the leftists. I have never seen such a depth of anguish as I’ve seen over this Gaza issue. Bibi is toxic among many Democratic voters and Biden must distance himself from him."

The report comes as the latest Israel aid package of $17.6 billion proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson faced immediate rejection from the Biden administration, which deems it a "cynical political maneuver."

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for Biden's support: "We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Biden administration since the outbreak of the war." The comment came after Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the White House saying that Washington's conduct would be "completely different" under the former U.S. president Donald Trump.

