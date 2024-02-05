Blinken due in Saudi Arabia ahead of planned Israel visit - report

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected in Saudi Arabia, on a fifth visit to the region since the Hamas-led October 7 attack and ensuing war, according to The Guardian.

The top American diplomat would reportedly visit Qatar, Egypt and Israel, as part of ongoing negotiations to return hostages abducted on October 7, by reaching a ceasefire agreement that will also see increased humanitarian aid entering Gaza and hopefully deescalate regional instability.

American airstrikes began targeting Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq, as retaliation to a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan.

In addition, there have been increased coalition strikes on targets in Yemen as part of the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian that came as a response to the Iranian-backed Houthis attacking international shipping lanes in the Red Sea area.

On the table during the regional trip would likely be a ceasefire proposal recently drafted in Paris, that’s been reportedly approved by Israel as many anxiously await the response from Hamas. The U.S. Secretary of State said there was “real hope” for the deal after speaking with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

As a key mediator, Qatar also voiced optimism, though Hamas officials have publicly and reportedly voiced various degrees of opposition to the deal. Though there are Israeli officials also concerned, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS that the “ball is in Hamas’s court at this time.”