Orthodox Jewish sues JetBlue airlines for $40 million over alleged discrimination

A Brooklyn family is demanding $40 million from JetBlue after claiming they were kicked off a flight due to their Orthodox Jewish identity.

Michael Nektalov, 42, his wife Miryem Yushanayev, and their five children were on a flight from California to New York on February 4, 2021, when the incident occurred.

According to court documents filed in Brooklyn federal court, the family, dressed according to the customs of their religious community, including a wig for Miryem and a long beard and yarmulke for Michael, sometimes spoke in Hebrew. They allege that JetBlue employees gave them 'dismissive looks,' making them feel uncomfortable.

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The family sensed trouble brewing, and just before takeoff, the plane turned around. When Miryem Yushanayev asked a flight attendant about the situation, she was allegedly told, 'Oh, your mask fell off your nose,' and the flight attendant wrote down the seat number.

The situation escalated when Miryem was accused of not wearing an anti-COVID mask and removed from the plane. Michael Nektalov expressed his feelings, stating, "At that moment, I felt like we were in Nazi Germany and that we were isolated, vilified, and herded to be eliminated."

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

JetBlue has not yet reviewed the lawsuit, according to spokesman Derek Dombrowski, who stated, "We will work to fully understand the facts of this event."

Read more stories like this>>

•Israeli bank freezes account of settler sanctioned by U.S.>>

•El Al suspends flights to 2 more destinations over drop in demand and ‘security situation’>>

•'Fauda' producers rejected "unbelievable" Hamas attack storyline>>