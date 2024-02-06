Biden would veto standalone Israel aid bill, favoring broader package

White House called the proposition a "cynical political maneuver," saying "security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game"

Mike WagenheimSenior U.S. Correspondent, i24NEWS
President Joe Biden, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (L), and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) on February 1 at the Capitol.
President Joe Biden, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (L), and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) on February 1 at the Capitol.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The United States Joe Biden would veto a standalone Israel aid bill backed by House of Representatives Republicans, said the White House on Monday. Instead, Biden's administration backs a bipartisan $118bn legislation package revealed earlier on Sunday that includes assistance to Ukraine and Israel, humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts worldwide as well as funds for the U.S. border security.

"Instead of working in good faith to address the most pressing national security challenges, this bill is another cynical political maneuver. The security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game," Biden's administration commented on the bill.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754618238007136626

"The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President’s desk," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

The Democratic president’s administration has been working for months with Senate Democrats and Republicans on the bipartisan package that includes $60bn in aid to Ukraine, $14.1bn for Israel in its war against Hamas, and about $20bn for new enforcement efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Avi Ohayon / GPO
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the airport in Israel.Avi Ohayon / GPO

Biden said in a statement that the Senate proposal "allows the U.S. to continue our vital work, together with partners all around the world, to stand up for Ukraine’s freedom and support its ability to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

Many Senate Republicans have said they will not back the bill, with its key vote scheduled on Wednesday.

Kharkiv Regional Administration via AP
In this photo provided by the Kharkiv Regional Administration, an apartment building damaged in a Russian rocket attack is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.Kharkiv Regional Administration via AP

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said: "For years, years our Republican colleagues have demanded we fix the border. And all along they said it should be done through legislation. Only recently did they change that when it looks like we might actually produce legislation."

He added that without the aid from the U.S. to Ukarine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin "could be rolling over Ukraine and even into Eastern Europe."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754648703036490162

The Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell urged the Senate to be "prepared to act," noting that "America’s sovereignty is being tested here at home, and our credibility is being tested by emboldened adversaries around the world. The challenges we face will not resolve themselves, nor will our adversaries wait for America to muster the resolve to meet them."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754293146429653114

