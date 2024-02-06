Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection after receiving threats - report

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley applied for Secret Service protection due to the increased threats she has received as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s last major opponent for the 2024 GOP nomination, she confirmed to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Former South Carolina governor and the United Nations (UN) ambassador Haley said she has had "multiple issues," but noted that "at the end of the day, we’re going to go out there and touch every hand, we’re going to answer every question, we’re going to make sure that we are there and doing everything that we need to."

Gerald Herbert / AP

While Haley did not specify the nature of threats she has received, members of her private security team reportedly tackled a woman who attempted to rush the stage at a campaign event in January. ABC News said the candidate has been targeted in two "swatting" incidents at her home.

Earlier, Trump shared a post by The Gateway Pundit, a far-right website popular among his supporters that promotes a number of conspiracy theories. The article called into question Haley's U.S. citizenship and deemed her ineligible to run for presidency.

The Secret Service is allowed to protect individuals identified by the Department of Homeland Security as the major presidential or vice presidential candidates.

In January, Haley swept the “First in the Nation” primary votes in New Hampshire.

