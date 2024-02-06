U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East, with Cairo as his first stop, as the United States aims to advance a Gaza truce and hostage deal mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Arriving in Cairo for a crucial meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, Blinken set the stage for a marathon day of discussions spanning Egypt, Qatar, and Israel.

The visit underscores Washington's commitment to resolving complex regional challenges and promoting stability in the aftermath of recent hostilities.

Blinken's agenda includes addressing the pressing issues of post-war Gaza reconstruction, hostage negotiations with Hamas, and the potential for Arab-Israeli normalization. His visit to Egypt marks his fifth trip to the region since October, highlighting the urgency of advancing regional peace efforts.

The U.S. diplomat's discussions in Cairo come against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the region, including recent attacks by Iran-aligned militias that resulted in the deaths of U.S. troops in a military outpost in Jordan. Washington's retaliatory campaign against these militia groups remains a key focus of Blinken's visit.

Central to Blinken's agenda is the pursuit of a truce to secure the release of remaining hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 and to halt fighting in Gaza. These efforts are seen as pivotal steps towards addressing broader challenges, including governance in post-war Gaza, advancing Palestinian statehood, and fostering Arab-Israeli normalization, potentially including a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Following his meeting with President al-Sisi, Blinken emphasized the shared objectives of increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensuring the release of all hostages. Discussions also encompassed regional stability goals, such as addressing threats to Red Sea security posed by the Houthis.