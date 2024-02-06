U.S. court rules no presidential immunity for Trump

In a significant legal blow to former President Donald Trump, a U.S. court has ruled that he does not have presidential immunity and can be prosecuted on charges related to his alleged involvement in plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump had argued in a landmark legal case that he was immune from criminal charges for actions he claimed fell within his duties as president.

However, a unanimous ruling by a three-judge appeals court panel in Washington DC on Tuesday rejected that claim, marking a setback for Trump, who has long relied on presidential immunity to fend off legal challenges.

"We cannot accept former President Trump's claim that a president has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power - the recognition and implementation of election results," the court wrote in its opinion.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The ruling is a significant development in the ongoing legal battles surrounding Trump's actions and statements leading up to and following the 2020 presidential election. It opens the door for potential prosecution of Trump for his alleged role in efforts to undermine the election results.

Trump's legal team has not yet publicly commented on the court's decision, but the ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for Trump's legal exposure and accountability moving forward.