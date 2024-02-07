Haley outvoted by 'None of These Candidates' in Nevada GOP primary without Trump

“None of These Candidates” won on Tuesday a primary in the state of Nevada, after Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and local GOP officials chose to eschew the election in favor of a caucus contest. Meanwhile, sitting U.S. President Joe Biden won the Democrat party's primary.

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, decided not to compete in the caucus nor campaign in the state of Nevada. The GOP barred candidates from participating in both the party-chosen caucus or the state-legislature-mandated primary.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

As such, several leading local Republicans announced before that their choice to vote for “none of these candidates” in the primary on Tuesday, including Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. Haley’s campaign, on the other hand, called a complicated caucus process in the state as “rigged for Trump.”

“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins,” Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for Haley’s campaign, said as a reference for the state home to Las Vegas. “We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”

The campaign manager for Haley’s presidential bid, Betsy Ankney, stressed the decision on Monday ahead of the primary vote, “We have not spent a dime nor an ounce of energy on Nevada. We made the decision early on that we were not going to pay $55,000 to a Trump entity to participate in a process that is rigged for Trump.”

With the essential GOP delegates being awarded through the caucus, and not the primary, Trump’s senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita mocked the decision not to compete, “If your goal is to win the Republican nomination for president, you go where the delegates are. And it baffles me that Nikki Haley chose not to participate.”