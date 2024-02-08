Blinken discusses 'revitalizing Palestinian Authority' during meeting in Ramallah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israeli ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, followed by a meeting with Opposition leader Yair Lapdi, the State Department said about the senior American official’s second day in Israel.

The U.S. State Department also said that the Secretary of State had met the day before with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, to discuss ongoing efforts in the region.

“The Secretary conveyed the United States’ commitment to increasing the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” the statement began.

“Blinken reiterated the United States’ support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the best pathway to enduring peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike,” it added.

Blinken and Abbas also discussed “the benefits of revitalizing the Palestinian Authority.” The U.S. and its allies have reportedly been pushing major reforms that would allow the PA to govern Gaza after the war.

The statement concluded that “the United States rejects any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.” While some Israeli officials have suggested voluntary evacuations from the Strip.

As for Thursday's meetings, Blinken will meet with Gantz and Eisenkot who joined the governing coalition to form an emergency unity government, both becoming members of the small war cabinet.

In addition, Blinken said he would meet with families of hostages abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attack and held in Gaza since.