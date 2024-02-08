While U.S. President Joe Biden took classified information about national security matters with him when he left the vice presidency in 2017, this did not represent a chargeable offense, a U.S. prosecutor said in a report released Thursday.

Special Counsel Robert Hur said he decided against bringing criminal charges, citing Biden'a cooperated with his investigation senescent — as well as his senescence.

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report read.

"Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt," Hur stated. "It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

The conclusion ensures that Biden, unlike his political rival Donald Trump, will not risk prison time for mishandling sensitive government documents.

“Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023. And his cooperation with our investigation, including by reporting to the government that the Afghanistan documents were in his Delaware garage, will likely convince some jurors that he made an innocent mistake, rather than acting willfully – that is, with intent to break the law – as the statute requires.”