Biden calls Israel's response in Gaza 'over the top'

The United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel's military response to the October 7 attack by Hamas in Gaza was "over the top." "I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top," he told reporters at the White House.

Biden highlighted his efforts on reaching the long-awaited hostage deal and a sustained pause in fighting: "There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s gotta stop."

Meanwhile, his administration outlined the conditions for the U.S. military aid recipients in a new memorandum. Namely, Washington demands "credible and reliable written assurances" of adherence to the international law, including the international human rights law.

The document does not mention any countries but comes amid increasing calls in the U.S. to condition aid to Israel over concerns regarding the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking about the negotiations process, Biden said that he had spoken to the “president of Mexico,” in referring to the leader of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is not the first time the oldest person to ever serve as the U.S. President has mixed up names recently: earlier this week he reportedly referred to a conversation he had with Angela Merkel in 2021 as having taken place with the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

During the hearing over his mishandling of classified documents, U.S. President said: "My memory is fine."