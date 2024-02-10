Latest push for ceasefire-hostage deal: Biden to send CIA chief to Egypt - report

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to dispatch CIA Director William J. Burns in the coming week to Egypt, to help Qatari and Egyptian mediators push Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage return deal with Hamas, two sources informed Axios.

According to the report, Burns will meet with Egyptian officials about the efforts for a second hostage release deal that would happen alongside a temporary ceasefire, which have intensified in recent days.

Israeli and Hamas delegations were reportedly in Cairo, during the passing week, in order to discuss a proposal that was put forward at a Paris summit.

Hamas took over 200 hostages and murdered over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during the terrorist organization's October 7 attack on Israel, which erupted into an all-out war in Gaza.

Since October 7, a ceasefire and hostage release deal was reached in November, while efforts for a second round were being led by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, with several countries involved, such as the United States and France.

The latest conditions put forward by Hamas had been rejected by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "delusional demands." The CIA director would reportedly push for a more reasonable deal.