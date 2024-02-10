Top Biden aide admits in secret recording to 'missteps' after Oct 7 crisis

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer expressed regret over Washington’s "missteps" in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, during a private meeting with Muslim and Arab Americans, The New York Times reported.

Considered one of the U.S. President Joe Biden's top foreign policy aides, Finer’s remarks were made during a meeting in the state of Michigan, according to the NYT who had reported on a recording which it obtained and verified as authentic.

“We are very well aware that we have missteps in the course of responding to this crisis since Oct. 7,” Finer said at the Thursday meeting.

“We have left a very damaging impression based on what has been a wholly inadequate public accounting for how much the president, the administration and the country values the lives of Palestinians,” he added.

“There is no excuse for that. It should not have happened. I believe it will not happen again. But we know that there was a lot of damage done,” the top Biden aide concluded on the handling of the situation after the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Finer went on to describe efforts needed to establish a Palestinian state, particularly through a regional integration scheme, saying “We will have to do things for Saudi Arabia that will be very unpopular in this country and in our Congress.”

“Will Israel be willing to do the hard thing that’s going to be required of them, which is meaningful steps for the Palestinians on the question of two states? I don’t know if the answer to that is yes. I do not have any confidence in this current government of Israel,” the U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor said.

The meeting was part of Biden’s presidential campaign, particularly ahead of Michigan’s primary on February 27. Finer was part of a White House delegation sent to discuss Muslim and Arab dissatisfaction with the president’s support of Israel's war effort.

An administration official told The Associated Press that Finer's remarks were solely about the commitment from the current government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in pursuing a two-state solution, and not the war as a whole.

“The President and Mr. Finer were reflecting on concerns we have had for some time and will continue to have as the Israeli operation proceeds, about the loss of Palestinian lives in this conflict and the need to reduce civilian harm,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“The President has made clear since the first days of this conflict that we share the aim of defeating Hamas, but that Israel must reduce, as much as possible, the impact of its operation on innocent civilians," the statement added.