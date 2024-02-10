U.S. Senate advances military aid bill for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

Some Republicans reject the 61 billion USD aid to Ukraine provided for in the bill and plan to delay examination of the text

The United States Capitol in Washington is illuminated Friday evening, February 9, 2024
The United States Capitol in Washington is illuminated Friday evening, February 9, 2024Photo AP/J. Scott Applewhite

The United States Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing a bill aimed at providing military aid totaling $95.34 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

However, the bill's path to implementation faces uncertainty due to opposition from Republican lawmakers in both chambers of Congress.

In a vote on Friday, the Senate voted 64-19 to move the bill forward, surpassing the simple majority threshold. Notably, 14 Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, signaling bipartisan backing for the aid package. Nevertheless, the bill's progress could be stalled as some Republicans are determined to delay its consideration by employing parliamentary tactics that could prolong the process.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy, while honoring the legacy of late US Senator John McCain, at the Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona, on September 28, 2023.Jim WATSON / AFP

Key points of contention among Republicans include the bill's provision of $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. While some Republicans are open to negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to expedite the bill's passage, others oppose the significant aid allocation to Ukraine. This faction seeks to introduce amendments aimed at addressing border security concerns and limiting foreign aid provisions to weapons and equipment.

The bill's fate in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives remains uncertain. House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested the possibility of dividing the aid package into separate laws, indicating potential challenges in securing passage in the House.

