Meta considers reporting derogatory use of “Zionist” term amid rising anti-Semitism

In response to a surge in anti-Semitic rhetoric, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is contemplating reporting derogatory use of the term "Zionist."

This decision comes amidst heightened tensions linked to the recent conflict in Israel and aims to address hate speech on its platforms.

A spokesperson for Meta stated that the company is reviewing posts containing the term "Zionist," recognizing its potential to convey anti-Semitic sentiment. While acknowledging that "Zionist" often refers to a political ideology rather than a protected characteristic, Meta emphasized that the term can also be used to target Jewish or Israeli individuals.

The term "Zionism" originated from the late 19th and 20th century movement advocating for a Jewish homeland in their ancestral territory. Over time, it has evolved to encompass the belief in the preservation of Israel as the sole Jewish state, free from violence and threats of eradication.

However, the term has also been weaponized in various contexts, including Cold War-era rhetoric from the Soviet Union and Islamist circles, where it became intertwined with anti-Semitic narratives. Writer Dara Horn notes the Soviet Union's promotion of anti-Zionist slogans, which persist in contemporary activist discourse, often masking anti-Semitic sentiments under the guise of political criticism.

As Meta grapples with the complexities of moderating content on its platforms, its consideration of reporting derogatory use of the term "Zionist" reflects the company's commitment to combating hate speech and fostering a safer online environment.