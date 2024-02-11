Trump suggests allowing Russia free rein against NATO slackers

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made startling remarks on Saturday, indicating that he would endorse Russia taking aggressive actions against NATO member countries that fail to meet defense spending guidelines.

Speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump asserted that he would not uphold the collective-defense clause central to the alliance, should he be reelected.

Trump boasted of his role in pressuring NATO members to increase defense spending, claiming credit for revitalizing the organization. He recounted a conversation with a leader of a significant country who questioned whether the U.S. would defend them in the event of a Russian invasion if they did not meet spending commitments.

"In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."Trump recounted telling the unnamed president. "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."

The White House swiftly condemned Trump's remarks, labeling them as "appalling and unhinged." White House spokesperson Andrew Bates emphasized President Joe Biden's commitment to strengthening alliances and safeguarding American interests.

"At the core of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is the promise of collective defense," Bates stated, underscoring the importance of the alliance in maintaining global stability and security.

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Trump's comments represent his most explicit rejection of NATO's collective-defense principle to date. Throughout his presidency, Trump criticized NATO members for not meeting the 2 percent of GDP defense spending target and threatened withdrawal from the alliance. However, his latest remarks indicate a willingness to abandon NATO allies to potential Russian aggression.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It's worth noting that Trump's understanding of NATO funding mechanisms has been widely criticized as inaccurate. While NATO does encourage member countries to meet spending targets, failure to do so does not result in financial penalties or unpaid bills.