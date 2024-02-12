Woman opens fire at Texas megachurch with "Free Palestine" marked AR-15

tAt Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Texas, a woman armed with an AR-15 rifle inscribed with the words "Free Palestine" entered the premises.

Accompanied by a young child, she opened fire, leaving the child critically injured and another man wounded before being shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m., shocked worshippers and authorities alike. The shooter, described as a woman aged between 30 and 35, arrived at the church wearing a trench coat and backpack. With the rifle bearing the politically charged message, she began firing, prompting swift intervention from law enforcement present at the scene.

While details about the shooter's motive and her relationship to the child remain undisclosed, the use of the AR-15 with "Free Palestine" inscribed on it has raised questions about the possible political motivations behind the attack. The injured child, rushed to the hospital in critical condition, underscores the tragic consequences of the violent act.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and provide answers to the community.