U.S. Defense secretary Lloyd Austin to resume duties after brief hospitalization

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled his planned trip to Brussels to meet with NATO ministers and discuss military aid for Ukraine after being hospitalized for complications related to prostate cancer, US officials reported.

Following his hospitalization, doctors say a prolonged hospital stay is not anticipated and he should be able to resume his normal duties tomorrow.

Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Sunday due to symptoms indicating a potential urgent bladder issue, as stated by the Pentagon.

He has been placed in the critical care unit for further treatment.

Lloyd Austin underwent non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to address his bladder issue, according to his doctors.

Austin was scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday to attend a regular meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a group of about 50 countries, to coordinate military aid for Kyiv.

However, due to his hospitalization, the meeting will now be held virtually, according to two US defense officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press news agency.