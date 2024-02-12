Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Washington, DC, where he met US President Joe Biden on Monday.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden greeted the Hashemite king and his wife, Queen Rania, as they arrived at the White House.

On the top of the agenda during the state visit is the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, now in its fourth month. Abdullah II has been an outspoken critic of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, accusing the Jewish state of unrestrained attacks on civilians – a claim Israel has vehemently denied.

"Too many of those killed are civilians," Biden said in an joint address with Abdullah II. Biden said he is working to bring back the hostages, ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and find a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians in the framework of the two-state solution.

Biden also stressed that a Rafah operation "should not proceed without a credible plan."

"We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah. It is certain to create another humanitarian catastrophe," Abdullah II said. "We need a lasting ceasefire now."

This is the first meeting between the leaders since three US soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a US base in eastern Jordan, which is expected to be a key issue in the meeting.

Despite Biden largely backing Israeli operations since the October 7 attacks, US officials have increasingly signaled to Israel their displeasure at the civilian death toll.

Biden last week called Israel's response in Gaza "over the top"

