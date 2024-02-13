U.S. Senate passes $95 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan

Early Tuesday the United States Senate approved a $95.3 billion aid package aimed at providing support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The decision follows months of negotiations due to the ongoing political divisions within the United States' Republican Party regarding the nation's international commitments.

The vote took place after a marathon session during which a small faction of Republicans, opposed to the $60 billion allocation for Ukraine, held the Senate floor through the night.

Additionally, $14.1 billion of the package is to be allocated to Israel for combatting Hamas. Their argument centered on the notion that the United States should prioritize addressing domestic issues before extending further financial assistance abroad.

Despite the opposition, 22 Republicans joined nearly all Democrats in voting to pass the aid package with a decisive 70-29 majority. Proponents of the bill emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with Ukraine, warning that failing to support the country could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and pose a grave threat to global security.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the passage of the bill as a testament to American leadership's unwavering commitment to global stability.

"With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waiver, will not falter, will not fail," Schumer affirmed, highlighting the Senate's steadfast resolve to uphold its international obligations and safeguard vital alliances.