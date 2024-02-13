U.S. President Biden: Trump's NATO comments to Putin are 'dangerous' and 'un-American'

President Joe Biden delivered scathing criticism of his predecessor, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, rebuking Trump's recent remarks suggesting that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO nations that he deemed insufficiently committed to defense spending.

In a speech from the White House, Biden expressed alarm at Trump's statement, calling it "dangerous" and "un-American."

Biden recounted Trump's words, stating, "Just a few days ago, Trump gave an invitation to Putin to invade some of our NATO allies. He said if an ally didn't spend enough money on defense, he would encourage Russia to, 'Do whatever the hell it wants.'"

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Biden emphasized the gravity of Trump's stance, asserting, "Can you imagine? A former president of the United States saying that. The whole world heard it, and the worst thing is he means it. No other president in history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will. For God's sake, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American."

Highlighting the significance of NATO's mutual defense clause, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the alliance's principles. He stated, "As long as I'm president, if Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory."

Biden accused Trump of viewing NATO as a "burden" and failing to recognize its vital role in safeguarding America and global security. He suggested that Trump's remarks would have been celebrated by Russian leaders, undermining the strength and unity of the alliance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1757505039164379160 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The president's condemnation comes amid speculation of a potential rematch between Trump and Biden in the upcoming November election. Trump has faced intense backlash following his comments at a rally in South Carolina, where he indicated he would support Russian aggression towards NATO countries that didn't meet defense spending targets.

Throughout his presidency, Trump frequently criticized NATO members for not contributing enough to defense spending, a recurring point of contention within the alliance.