One killed, nine injured in shooting after Kansas City chiefs super bowl rally

Kansas City, Missouri, was struck by tragedy on Wednesday as a shooting occurred following a celebratory rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, leaving one person dead and nine others injured, authorities reported.

According to Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, of the nine injured individuals, three were in critical condition, five were in serious condition, and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place near a garage west of Union Station, where the rally had been held. The Kansas City Police Department stated that two individuals were detained in connection with the incident but did not disclose their identities.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that the shooting was criminal in nature and not an act of terrorism, as reported by three law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

In response to the incident, police urged people to vacate the area promptly to allow medical assistance to reach the victims.

The shooting cast a shadow over the celebratory atmosphere that had enveloped downtown Kansas City earlier in the day, with thousands of people gathering for a parade and rally at Union Station to honor the Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph on Sunday.

This is a developing story