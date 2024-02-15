The US Congress has passed a resolution denouncing Hamas's utilization of rape and sexual violence, particularly during and after the October 7 onslaught against hostages held by the terror group.

The bill, introduced by Democrat Lois Frankel of Florida, was approved by a resounding vote of 418 to 0, with only Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib opting to vote "present."

Frankel, speaking passionately about the resolution, emphasized the gravity of the issue, asserting, "Our bipartisan resolution says it loud and clear — rape and sexual violence are crimes against humanity and should never be used or accepted as weapons of war."

She further condemned Hamas's actions, describing them as "almost too difficult to speak about," citing instances of rape, mutilation, and burning intended to inflict psychological pain and lasting trauma on the victims and the grieving nation of Israel.

However, Tlaib's decision to abstain from voting drew attention and sparked controversy. While acknowledging her condemnation of all forms of sexual violence, Tlaib explained her refusal to support the resolution, stating that it "completely ignores and erases any sexual violence and abuse committed by the Israeli forces against Palestinians, especially children."

Tlaib's assertion, however, lacks credible evidence, as there have been no substantiated reports of sexual violence perpetrated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, particularly in the context of the events surrounding the October 7 onslaught.

In contrast, numerous accounts and testimonies have documented the heinous acts of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the same period.