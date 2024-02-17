New York governor Kathy Hochul apologized for the analogy she made at a Jewish philanthropy event, while explaining Israel's military response to October 7 attack by Hamas.

Hochul went viral on social media after saying "if Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I’m sorry, my friends, there would be no Canada the next day," at an event for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York on Thursday.

“That is a natural reaction. You have a right to defend yourself and to make sure that it never happens again. And that is Israel’s right," she added.

In a statement made on Friday, cited by The New York Times, Hochul said she regrets her “inappropriate analogy” and apologized for her “poor choice of words.”

“While I have been clear in my support of Israel’s right to self-defense, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza," stated Hochul.

The New York state governor made a two-day solidarity visit to Israel at the very beginning of its war against Hamas. "The attacks halfway across the world feel deeply personal to New Yorkers, which is why as the leader of the state I feel compelled to go to Israel," said Hochul in remarks at the Kennedy Airport prior to takeoff.

