Donald Trump ordered to pay $350 million in civil fraud case

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a significant blow in a civil fraud case, with a judge ordering him to pay more than $350 million in damages, potentially escalating to over $450 million with interest charges.

Legal experts assert that despite his wealth, Trump will undoubtedly feel the financial strain as its estimated to be roughly 17% of his wealth.

Former federal prosecutor Diana Florence commented, "He's not going to suddenly become working class. But it's just going to be a lot of cash. His fortune will be significantly reduced." The ruling, delivered on Friday, also included a three-year ban on Trump conducting business in the state, although it stopped short of dissolving the Trump family business entirely.

Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP

Trump denies any wrongdoing and is expected to appeal the decision, which would temporarily halt enforcement until a higher court reviews the case. However, to avoid immediate payment or asset seizure during the appeals process, Trump must deposit the full amount within 30 days.

Trump faces other financial burdens, including an $83.3 million defamation judgment to writer E Jean Carroll and mounting legal fees from multiple ongoing criminal cases at both the federal and state levels.