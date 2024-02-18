U.S. to veto Algeria's UN Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire

The United States has announced its intention to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, citing concerns over its alignment with White House policy on hostage releases.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement, indicating that the proposed resolution, set for a likely vote on Tuesday, contradicts ongoing negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Algeria had presented the resolution, which requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from permanent members, including the U.S., UK, France, China, and Russia. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield stated, "The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. If it is put to a vote as written, it will not pass."

Negotiations involving the U.S., Egypt, Israel, and Qatar continue, seeking a cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the importance of allowing these negotiations to progress, rather than introducing measures that could undermine the potential for a lasting resolution.

The looming Security Council vote coincides with Israel's plans to initiate an offensive in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, where a significant number of Palestinians have sought refuge. This development has sparked international concern, with fears that it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the issue during the Munich Security Conference, describing the situation in Gaza as an "appalling indictment of the deadlock in global relations." UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric elaborated, highlighting Guterres's emphasis on the lack of unity within the Security Council and its impact on addressing global crises.

The Security Council vote on the Gaza ceasefire resolution is expected to take place on Tuesday.