Rashida Tlaib urges Michigan Democrats to vote against Biden in primary

In a stark departure from party unity, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is urging Democrats in her state to vote against President Joe Biden in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Tlaib's message was delivered outside an early voting location in a video shared on social media, where she called on voters to "vote uncommitted."

"I want you to vote uncommitted," Tlaib declared in the video posted to the Listen to Michigan account, aligning herself with progressive activists pushing for an alternative to Biden in the state's Democratic presidential primary scheduled for February 27.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, emphasized the need for a strong statement against what she perceives as insufficient action. "We don't want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life," she urged.

Her remarks underscore ongoing tensions within the Democratic Party regarding foreign policy, particularly in the context of the Israel-Hamas war. Tlaib has consistently advocated for a more forceful response to the crisis and has criticized the administration's approach as inadequate.

This latest move by Tlaib follows a pattern of vocal dissent within the party. In December, she directly addressed President Biden, urging him to listen to the voices of Americans and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Michigan, a pivotal swing state, holds significant influence in national politics. Tlaib's call for voters to reject Biden in the primary raises questions about the depth of discontent within Democratic ranks, particularly among progressives.

Responding to Tlaib's message, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes reaffirmed the party's support for President Biden, emphasizing his commitment to delivering on promises made to Michigan's families, workers, and communities.

Tlaib's stance has found support among progressive groups like Our Revolution, which has also urged Michigan Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in the primary. However, the impact of Tlaib's call on voter turnout and the primary's outcome remains to be seen.