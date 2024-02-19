Adam Sandler honored as 'Icon' at People's Choice Awards

Hollywood's biggest names hit the red carpet in Santa Monica, California for the 2024 People's Choice Awards, honoring the year's best movies, television shows, and music as chosen by the American public.

Hosted by actor Simu Liu, among the night's biggest winners was the summer blockbuster hit "Barbie," which took home the awards for Best Movie, Best Male and Best Female Movie Star for leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Best Movie Performance for supporting actress America Ferrara.

The night also honored Jewish American funnyman Adam Sandler for his decades-long career, with the People's Icon Award being presented to him by his longtime friend and "Scary Movie" costar Jennifer Aniston, herself the recipient of the Icon award in 2018.

The actor drew laughs by beginning his acceptance speech revealing a "miscommunication", saying he had just been informed by his agent that he had not, in fact, been named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Also in attendance was Israeli singer and 2023 Eurovision representative Noa Kirel. The 22-year-old songstress crossed over into the English-language market in 2021, and has made a splash at previous red carpets with statement-making getups, such as the 2022 European MTV Awards when she arrived in an outfit festooned with Kanye West's face at the height of his antisemitism scandal.

On Sunday night, Kirel arrived wearing a yellow-plaid and leather brassiere and pants set and billowing black leather trench coat. On the back of the coat was a large yellow ribbon in matching plaid, the symbol for solidarity with Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The outfit was made by the young and emerging Israeli fashion designer Gilad Krashin, who has dressed Kirel in the past for publicity events, awards shows, and even one of her music videos.

Kirel revealed to media outlets at the event that she was motivated to attend the awards show and raise awareness about the ongoing hostage crisis, despite being in mourning.

On Friday, Kirel's cousin Sgt. First Class Ori Yaish was one of the two victims of a deadly terror attack at Re'em junction, in south-central Israel. Kirel shared a story on her Instagram account, writing "The tragic reality also reached me and my family. Sadness and heartbreak never stop."

The Israel-Hamas war has made pop-up appearances this awards season, with TikTok influencer Montana Tucker making a big impression with her dress at the recent Grammy Awards, and actors Jay Smith-Cameron and John Ortiz showing their support for hostages at the Golden Globe Awards.