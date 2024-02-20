Historians rank Trump as worst U.S. president ever

154 presidential specialists put current head of state Biden as the 14th best president in U.S. history

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, New Hampshire, United States.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, New Hampshire, United States.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

154 presidential specialists, current and recent members of the American Political Science Association, participated in a new survey concluding Donald Trump was the worst United States president in the history of the country. 

The historians were asked to give every president a score, from 0 to 100. Abraham Lincoln topped the list with an average score of 95. Trump's averaged just under 11 points.

Joe Biden in Washington on February 16.AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Current U.S. President Biden scored an average of 62.66, which put him on the 14th place - two spots above Ronald Reagan.

In the top-10, Lincoln was followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Harry S. Truman, Barack Obama, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy.

US President Barack Obama speaking at Cairo University, June 4, 2009.Chuck Kennedy/Official White House Photo

The poll comes as the U.S. presidential election are around the corner, and it remains unclear if allegedly the worst American president ever will be able to run again. As of now, it depends on the ruling of the Supreme Court that Trump asked to step into the dispute over his immunity from election subversion charges over the January 6 riot allegations - the matter that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

People loyal to former-president Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, the United States, on January 6, 2021.AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Meanwhile, Europe fears the security implications Trump's re-election could bring. At the recent Munich Security Conference, European officials appeared to have urged for "Trump-proof" security arrangements amid the growing anxiety over the potential threat from Vladimir Putin's Russia after the war in Ukraine ends.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a panel at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

