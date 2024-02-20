154 presidential specialists, current and recent members of the American Political Science Association, participated in a new survey concluding Donald Trump was the worst United States president in the history of the country.

The historians were asked to give every president a score, from 0 to 100. Abraham Lincoln topped the list with an average score of 95. Trump's averaged just under 11 points.

Current U.S. President Biden scored an average of 62.66, which put him on the 14th place - two spots above Ronald Reagan.

In the top-10, Lincoln was followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Harry S. Truman, Barack Obama, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy.

The poll comes as the U.S. presidential election are around the corner, and it remains unclear if allegedly the worst American president ever will be able to run again. As of now, it depends on the ruling of the Supreme Court that Trump asked to step into the dispute over his immunity from election subversion charges over the January 6 riot allegations - the matter that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

Meanwhile, Europe fears the security implications Trump's re-election could bring. At the recent Munich Security Conference, European officials appeared to have urged for "Trump-proof" security arrangements amid the growing anxiety over the potential threat from Vladimir Putin's Russia after the war in Ukraine ends.

