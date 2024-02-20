Haley blasts Trump's comment on Russia's Navalny death

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday slammed former U.S. president Donald Trump's first public comments on the death of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in jail. She criticized Trump's failure to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin, responsible for the death of his main critic.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Haley wrote: "Donald Trump could have condemned Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug. Trump could have praised Navalny’s courage."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759598151034368289 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Instead, he stole a page from liberals’ playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia."

In his comment, Trump wrote that Navalny's sudden death "made him more aware of what is happening" in the U.S. "It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction," he said.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Haley's post follows here appearance on Fox & Friends where she called Trump "weak in the knees" when it comes to dealing with Putin.

After the news of Navalny's death on Friday, politicians across the world, including Haley herself and the U.S. President Joe Biden, spoke out against Putin regime's political prosecution and violent retaliation against his critics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758861825985085758 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to those comments, echoing the general narrative of the Russian state propaganda: "The immediate reaction of the NATO countries leaders to Navalny’s death in the form of direct accusations against Russia is self-exposing. There is no forensic examination yet, but the West’s conclusions are already ready."

Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File

Russian authorities are now withholding Navalny's body claiming necessary examination needs to be conducted to find out the cause of death. His family and allies believe this to be an attempt to hide the traces of the killing.

Over 54,000 Russians have appealed to the Prosecutor's office demanding to give Navalny's body to his family. Hundreds have been detained at his vigils across the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758864476051304565 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Yulia Navalnaya steps up to continue her late husband's struggle >>

• Navalny's last days: shared correspondence with former Russian-dissident, Israeli minister Sharansky >>

• Mass arrests follow Navalny's death, as Russians mourn opposition leader >>