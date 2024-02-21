U.S. senators urge Israel-Hezbollah deescalation in visit to Lebanon

In a bid to defuse mounting tensions along Lebanon's southern border, Democratic U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Richard Blumenthal have embarked on a diplomatic mission to Lebanon.

During their visit, the senators engaged in discussions with Lebanese officials, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation between the Israeli military and the Hezbollah militant group.

Coons stated, "The next few weeks are a real hinge point — for Gaza, for Israel, for Lebanon, for the Red Sea, for Iraq."

He underscored the importance of a ceasefire agreement on Gaza, suggesting that it could lead to "positive consequences" for Lebanon. Referring to United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, he urged both sides to take urgent steps towards de-escalation and withdrawal.

"I think there’s an urgency for both sides in taking this opportunity to de-escalate and to withdraw," added Coons, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The senators' visit comes amid heightened conflict in the region following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered a significant response from Israeli forces.

Their diplomatic efforts coincide with initiatives from Western countries, including France and the United States, aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in southern Lebanon.

Coons expressed optimism about the progress of these diplomatic efforts, indicating a positive trajectory towards resolving the crisis.