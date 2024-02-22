Arab American voters in Michigan turn against Biden over Israel support

In the heart of Michigan's Arab American and Muslim community, residents are voicing their discontent with President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

As campaigning for the state's primary gains momentum, voters are rallying behind a movement to "punish" Biden at the ballot box.

In a Detroit suburb where Arabic is as common as English and bilingual signs adorn storefronts, the sentiment against Biden is palpable. Campaigners are urging residents to reject the president, holding signs that read "Vote for Palestine. No Biden."

"Vote for Palestine. No Biden," insists political organizer Samra’a Luqman, reflecting the growing frustration among Arab Americans. The sentiment is echoed in Arabic by many passersby, underscoring a shifting attitude toward the Democratic leader.

The catalyst for this backlash stems from Biden's staunch backing of Israel during the recent conflict with Hamas in Gaza, which left a devastating toll on civilians.

Luqman, a leader with the Abandon Biden group, accuses Biden of complicity in the "genocide" in Gaza, denouncing his administration's support for Israel's military actions.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

As the primary election approaches, some voters are contemplating symbolic gestures to express their dissatisfaction. Campaigners are advocating for votes labeled "uncommitted" or writing in "Free Palestine" on the ballots, aiming to send a clear message to the Biden administration.

"This is a campaign about pressuring our current president who can do something about the mass killing of children," explains Abbas Alawieh, a former Democratic chief of staff and member of the Listen to Michigan campaign group.

The growing disillusionment with Biden poses a significant challenge for Democrats in a critical swing state. With memories of the 2020 election still fresh, where Biden won by a narrow margin, the loss of support among Arab American voters could have lasting repercussions.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Despite concerns about the potential impact on the political landscape, voters like Mohamed Alemara express steadfast opposition to Biden. "You don't kill 30,000 of our people and expect us to vote for you," declares the 23-year-old medical student.

The sentiment is reflective of a broader sentiment within Michigan's Arab American community, where the fallout from Biden's stance on Israel reverberates deeply.

As Michigan's primary election draws near, Biden faces mounting pressure to address the grievances of Arab American voters. However, for many, the damage has been done, and the path to reconciliation appears uncertain.

"My intention is to punish Biden for what he's doing now," says Luqman. "For the betrayal that he's done to me and all the community members that have voted for him."