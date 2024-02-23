The Biden administration is set to unveil a fresh wave of sanctions targeting more than 500 individuals and entities in response to the death of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

These measures come on the eve of the two-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, underscoring the heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

According to a Treasury official, the sanctions will encompass a broad spectrum of elements connected to Russia's defense industry and sources of revenue crucial for the country's economy. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described the sanctions as a "substantial package," aiming to disrupt the financial infrastructure supporting Russia's military operations.

President Joe Biden, in remarks made earlier this week, directly implicated Russian President Vladimir Putin in Navalny's death, characterizing him as "responsible" for the tragic event. Biden's condemnation of Putin's regime has been unambiguous, with the President even referring to him as "a crazy SOB" during a recent fundraiser in San Francisco.

The announcement of the sanctions coincided with Biden's meeting with Navalny's widow and daughter, underscoring the administration's commitment to holding Russia accountable for human rights violations and aggressive actions in the international arena.

Sullivan emphasized that these sanctions represent a continuation of the West's response to Russia's behavior, despite previous measures failing to deter Putin's aggressive moves, including the invasion of Ukraine. The U.S., in coordination with its European allies, has been working on this sanctions package for some time, with additional measures added following Navalny's untimely death.

While the impact of sanctions on Russia's economy has been evident, the Kremlin has demonstrated resilience in the face of international pressure, boasting about its ability to withstand Western sanctions.

However, the Biden administration remains committed to using economic tools to address Russia's destabilizing actions and human rights abuses.