West Bank settlements are 'inconsistent with international law' says U.S. State Dept.

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has overturned the controversial "Pompeo Doctrine," declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank as "inconsistent with international law."

The announcement comes just a day after Israel's decision to greenlight thousands of new housing units in these settlements, sparking international condemnation.

Speaking at a press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson John Kirby readdressed the Biden administration's stance, expressing disappointment over Jerusalem's move to expand settlement construction. Kirby emphasized that the construction of settlements has long been regarded as a barrier to peace and a violation of international law, a position upheld by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Furthermore, Kirby addressed the perceived inconsistency in U.S. policy, particularly under the previous administration of Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He clarified that any ambiguity or deviation from established norms stemmed from the previous administration's actions, reaffirming the administration's commitment 'to a principled approach on the issue of settlements.'

On the timing of the report, Kriby said in the briefing, "We thought it was important to reaffirm importance of two-state solution."

Amidst these developments, Kirby highlighted the ongoing Paris negotiations aimed at addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He described the negotiations as constructive and expressed optimism about reaching a resolution. Kirby underscored the importance of ensuring that Palestinians have a voice and a vote in shaping the future of the region, signaling a departure from past approaches that sidelined Palestinian interests.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1761067948737724512 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Biden administration's decision to denounce Israeli settlement expansion marks a significant departure from the policies of its predecessor, signaling a renewed commitment to advancing a just and equitable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.