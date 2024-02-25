Nikki Haley vows to stay in race despite defeat to Trump in South Carolina

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley remained resolute on Saturday evening after suffering a resounding primary defeat to Donald Trump in her home state, highlighting the formidable challenge she faces in securing the Republican presidential nomination.

"I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run… I'm a woman of my word. I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden," she declared.

Donald Trump has surged closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination following a commanding victory over Nikki Haley in South Carolina. The former president clinched victory by a 20-point margin, marking his fourth consecutive win.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci 2018©

In his victory speech, Trump refrained from mentioning his rival, instead directing his focus towards the upcoming general election in November. "We're going to look Joe Biden right in the eye," he declared to jubilant supporters. "He's destroying our country - and we're going to say 'get out Joe, you're fired'."

The Trump campaign hailed the unity within the Republican Party following Saturday's triumph, with Trump commending the unprecedented spirit among party members. "There's never been a spirit like this. I have never seen the Republican Party so unified," he proclaimed.

Despite her defeat, Nikki Haley vowed to press on, highlighting the substantial support she received, capturing roughly 40 percent of the vote. "There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative," she asserted, emphasizing that her continued campaign was not driven by personal ambition.

However, the Trump campaign dismissed Haley's persistence, criticizing her "delusion" and asserting that she is "no longer living in reality".

In the days leading up to the South Carolina primary, the Trump campaign expressed confidence in accumulating enough delegates to secure the nomination in the coming month, leaving Haley with a challenging path forward.

Nevertheless, Haley's campaign remains buoyed by significant financial backing, with record-breaking fundraising efforts in January totaling $16.5 million, surpassing Trump's contributions.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

As Trump celebrates his victory and sets his sights on the general election, Haley re-affirms her commitment to staying in the race until at least Super Tuesday on March 5th. "I'm a woman of my word," she declared, outlining her campaign's itinerary for the upcoming week.

Amid Trump's legal battles and financial challenges, including mounting legal costs and civil trial rulings against him, the Republican Party appears poised to support him, with key allies endorsed to lead its national committee.