Man sets himself on fire in front of Israeli embassy in Washington DC

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, according to reports from The Hill citing the District fire department.

Emergency services responded to a call in the early afternoon and found the man with burn wounds outside the embassy.

The victim was swiftly transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, and the man was extinguished by members of the uniformed division of the US Secret Service, as confirmed by a public information officer.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1761828199544062091 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Further details about the individual's identity or the motive behind the act have not yet been disclosed. Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story