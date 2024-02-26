NYT 'reviewing' reporter after liking Gaza 'slaughter' tweet

The New York Times (NYT) is investigating an Israeli freelancer Anat Schwartz after she liked multiple X (formerly Twitter) posts that indicated a pro-Israel bias, said the outlet's statement. One tweet is said to have called for the Gaza Strip to be turned into a “slaughterhouse.”

“We are aware that a freelance journalist in Israel who has worked with The Times has ‘liked’ several social media posts,” said NYT spokesperson Danielle Rhodes Ha said in a statement.

“Those ‘likes’ are unacceptable violations of our company policy. We are currently reviewing the matter.”

NYT's policy warns journalists that all posts and likes “must not express partisan opinions, promote political views, endorse candidates, make offensive comments or do anything else that undercuts The Times’s journalistic reputation.”

The statement came after an X user found that Schwartz liked several pro-Israel posts. One of the likes came from a post by an Israeli journalist David Verthaim from the Walla outlet, who wrote that if Hamas does not return the hostages, Israel should turn the Gaza Strip “into a slaughterhouse." Verthaim also advocated for Israel to “violate any norm, on the way to the victory.”

NYT has already come under fire over its reporting of the Israel-Hamas war. Shortly after the October 7 attack, the paper published an editors’ note acknowledging its coverage “relied too heavily on claims by Hamas,” admitting that their report “left readers with an incorrect impression about what was known and how credible the account was.”

The Intercept analysis of the Israel-Hamas war media coverage suggested that NYT showed a consistent bias against Palestinians along with Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times.

