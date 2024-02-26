Active duty U.S. Air Force soldier Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washing DC as a protest to the “genocide” in Gaza. His death was determined hours later at a hospital.

The 25-year-old soldier broadcasted his protest live on the Amazon-owned Twitch platform, saying he would “no longer be complicit in genocide” as he walked toward Israel’s embassy to the United States.

“I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” Bushnell explained, adding “compared to what people are experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling fascists decided will be normal.”

The footage of the self-immolation and protest broadcast was shared by Talia Jane on X, with permission from the “loved ones of Aaron Bushnell.”

“Aaron is the kindest, gentlest, silliest little kid in the Air Force,” an acquaintance named Errico who met Bushnell in 2022 was quoted in the tweet.

After setting himself on fire, Bushnell repeatedly yelled “Free Palestine" outside of the Israeli embassy.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed Bushnell was an active service member, and noted that the incident was under full investigation.