United States President Biden expressed hope that the long-awaited hostage-truce deal could be reached by next Monday.

"My national security advisor tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden said.

This timeline would mean the deal would be implemented before the start of Ramadan, which is set to begin around March 11. The Muslim holy month is usually marked by increased security tensions in Israel, with this year already seeing a dispute over measures to limit Arab-Israelis' access to the Temple Mount.

In an interview with NBC News, he revealed signals from the Israeli side that a pause in fighting is indeed imminent. "Ramadan's coming up and there has been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," the president said.

The statement comes amid confirmation that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff and the head of the Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet) attended talks in Cairo last week. Negotiations are expected to continue this week in Doha.

Sources close to the negotiations said there is pressure on Hamas to compromise, "especially in regards to the quantity and 'quality' of the prisoners the group is demanding be released for each hostage," according to a report in Axios.

"There is no room for much optimism," a senior Israeli official told Axios. "The progress that Israel achieved with the mediators in Paris did not close the gaps with Hamas. It is difficult to see at this stage how an agreement is reached before Ramadan," they added.

Much of the disagreement lies the terms of release of Palestinian security prisoners, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly unwilling to allow them to return to their homes in the West Bank or Gaza, which was one of the terms of the previous ceasefire-prisoner release agreement.

However, a new report from Reuters news agency reveals details of the proposal formulated in Paris, which indicated increased flexibility on the Israeli side in regards to the prisoners identified for potential release. The proposal is said to allow for a group of high-level terrorists serving lengthy sentences to be freed, which could draw heavy criticism or even resistance from factions within Israel's governing coalition.

A senior source close to the talks told Reuters that Hamas is reviewing the draft proposal from the Paris negotiations. The document is said to allow for 40-day initial halt in all military operations.

In addition, the deal proposes an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages at a 10-to-1 ratio. The freed hostages would include all Israeli women, children under the age of 19, the sick and elderly.

Additionally, the draft suggests entry of 500 aid trucks daily and provision of thousands of tents and caravans to Gaza civilians. It would also allow for the reconstruction and repair of hospitals and bakeries.

The proposal also allows for the gradual return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza, with an exception of the military-age men.

