A jury in a Maryland state court has found a Baltimore area rabbi liable for sexually abusing two children at an Orthodox Jewish summer camp, awarding each victim damages of $8,001.

The verdict, rendered on February 22, concludes a multiyear case that began when Rabbi Shmuel Krawatsky filed a defamation lawsuit in 2018 against three of his accusers after their allegations were published in the New York Jewish Week. In response, the accusers countersued, alleging assault and battery.

The allegations stem from Krawatsky's tenure as a senior counselor at Camp Shoresh, where two of the plaintiffs claimed he raped them. The jury's decision awarded each victim $8,000 in punitive damages and $1 in compensatory damages for assault and battery.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law

Despite Krawatsky's legal actions against the victims and media outlets, including the New York Jewish Week, those lawsuits were dismissed early in the proceedings. Notably, Krawatsky was never criminally charged in connection with the case.

Jon Little, an Indiana lawyer representing the victims pro bono, expressed disappointment in the verdict, emphasizing the devastating impact given the size of the damages awarded.

Responding to the verdict, Krawatsky's legal team announced plans to appeal, maintaining his innocence and asserting that he "has never harmed a child in any way. Ever."

In accordance with Israel's 27a law

The three reported victims, all from Baltimore and aged seven and eight at the time, attended Camp Shoresh in 2015.

Krawatsky was subsequently terminated from his positions at Beth Tfiloh Dahan, a day school, and an area synagogue, although some community members rallied in support of him.