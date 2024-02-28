Trump and Biden win Michigan, rematch edges closer despite challenges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won the GOP primary contest in Michigan on Tuesday, adding a fifth win to his unbroken streak as the frontrunner candidate for the Republican party in the 2024 Presidential Election.

At the Democratic contest, incumbent U.S President Joe Biden won the Michigan primary but did not come out unscathed due to concerns that an “uncommitted” protest vote could harm his chances in the state if there were a rematch with Trump.

With nearly half of the votes counted in the Michigan presidential primary, there are nearly 61,000 “uncommitted” votes, taking up over 13 percent of the vote totals at the Democratic contest.

There was a campaign by progressive Democrats, notably Michigan’s Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, to get people unhappy with Biden’s Israel-Gaza policies and as such to vote uncommitted as a sign of their displeasure.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

For context, there were nearly as large or larger uncommitted totals in previous primaries in Michigan, even without an organized campaign. The protest vote organizer, however, set a 10,000-vote margin as a goal due to a similar number determining Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In the previous Biden-Trump contest, in the 2020 Presidential Election, the Republican president was defeated by nearly 154,000 votes.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

While not directly mentioning the protest vote, Biden did release a statement to “thank every Michigander who made their voice heard today. Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great.”

“This fight for our freedoms, for working families, and for Democracy is going to take all of us coming together. I know that we will,” he concluded.