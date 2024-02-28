Hunter Biden to testify in impeachment probe of President Biden

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is poised to provide closed-door testimony on Wednesday as part of the impeachment inquiry initiated by House Republicans.

The inquiry, which centers on allegations surrounding President Biden's involvement in various business activities, comes amid escalating political tensions in Washington.

Despite recent developments that saw the individual who provided crucial accusations facing charges for lying to the FBI, House Republicans have persisted with their impeachment efforts. Their insistence on Hunter Biden's testimony follows months of requests, initially met with resistance before the president's son ultimately agreed to appear for questioning.

Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the hearing holds significant significance against the backdrop of looming legislative deadlines.

The core of the allegations revolves around claims that Hunter Biden and his family unduly profited from decisions made by President Biden during his tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017.

The focus of the investigation remains predominantly on the business dealings of Hunter Biden himself.