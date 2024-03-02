Jewish dentist shot dead in California, suspect arrested

A Orthodox Jewish dentist was shot and killed in his Southern California clinic on Friday, local police said, naming the suspect as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29.

The attack occurred at a dental office in El Cajon, northeast of San Diego.

Police named Benjamin Harouni as the victim. At least two others were wounded in the shooting, police said. According to the Daily Mail, “the office’s receptionist Yareli Carrillo, 28, was shot in the legs but is in stable condition and expected to survive,” while "a man in his 40s who has not been named was also injured but expected to survive.”

Abdulkareem allegedly fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup with Arizona license plates. The El Cajon Police Department said Abdulkareem had been taken into custody, but did not provide additional details.