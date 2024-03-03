'Global Day of Action' brings pro-Palestinian rallies to Israeli embassies, major cities

The Party for Socialism and Liberation carried out its “Global Day of Action” on Saturday with demonstrations at Israeli embassies across the United States, to demand “a lasting ceasefire & an end to the siege on Gaza.”

In its call to action, the socialist movement claimed “Israel & the US are backed into a corner” by pro-Palestinian rallies and and said “mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever.”

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Party for Social and Liberation’s presidential candidate, Claudia De La Cruz, spoke in Washington Square Park at the rally in New York City, saying “We are here because we are committed to the total liberation of the Palestinian people!"

With a crowd of about 3,500 the protestors left the park and moved up Sixth Avenue, closely followed by police. As the march reached Bryant Park, several protesters were arrested for blocking a police vehicle which had been responding to reports of a possible explosive device at the corner of 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

At the same time, a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC. The usual sign and placards which have been considered anti-Semitic could be seen at the rally.

“There is only one solution, Intifada Revolution,” the Young Communist League put their name alongside a sign calling for a repeat of the deadly first and second Intifadas, during which many Israeli civilians were killed.

“From the River to the Sea,” an object was looking like a watermelon ball was emblazoned with a popular chant considered to be genocidal for its reference to wiping Israel off of the map, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, as well as being part of the Hamas charter.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The pro-Palestinian rally also paid tribute to an active duty U.S. airman who died following a self-immolation in protest of the “genocide” in Gaza. Aaron Bushnell, 25, was later revealed to be a contentious figure through a review of his social media postings by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).