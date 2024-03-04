Vice President Harris criticizes Israel's response in Gaza

In a notable departure from her previously staunch support of Israel, US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a pointed critique on Sunday, accusing the Jewish state of not doing enough to alleviate the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Gaza.

Harris called for an immediate ceasefire and urged Hamas to comply with her terms, as the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to rein in its close ally amidst escalating hostilities.

Speaking outside the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where U.S. Army soldiers clashed with civil rights protesters almost sixty years ago, Harris received warm applause from the crowd as she made her remarks. She emphasized the need for an extended pause in hostilities, framing it as a crucial step towards freeing Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"Given the scale of the suffering in Gaza, an immediate ceasefire is necessary," Harris declared, drawing applause from the audience. She outlined a proposed ceasefire agreement, stipulating a cessation of hostilities for at least the next six weeks, with the primary goal of reuniting hostages with their families and providing urgent aid to the people of Gaza.

Haim Tzach / GPO

While Harris's call for a ceasefire aligns with longstanding U.S. policy advocating for truces through hostage negotiations, her remarks signal a notable shift in the White House's rhetoric towards Israel. Despite Jerusalem's objective of dismantling Hamas, Harris underscored the urgency of addressing the dire living conditions in the coastal enclave.

In her most vocal rebuke of Israel to date, Harris directed pointed criticism at the Israeli government, condemning the inhumane conditions in Gaza and urging immediate action. "The people of Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane, and our common humanity compels us to act," she asserted.

Harris called on Israel to significantly increase the flow of aid to Gaza without imposing unnecessary restrictions on its delivery. She also demanded assurances that humanitarian personnel, sites, and convoys would not be targeted amidst the conflict.

These remarks precede Harris's upcoming meeting with Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz at the White House, where similar sentiments are expected to be conveyed.