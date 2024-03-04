Mohamed Hadid calls for action against 'Zionist criminals' amid Gaza war

Renowned real estate developer Mohamed Hadid sparked controversy with his recent remarks, vowing to pursue legal action against what he termed "Zionist criminals," including U.S. President Joe Biden, for their involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hadid, known for his luxury projects in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills and the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, took to Instagram to express his vehement criticism of Biden's policies regarding the conflict.

In response to a video clip calling on the U.S. to halt arms supplies to Israel, Hadid labeled the conflict as "Biden's war on the Palestinian people." He further likened Biden to a "Nazi war criminal" and pledged to pursue legal action against him and other "Zionist criminals."

The real estate mogul, born in Nazareth and hailing from a family that fled the War of Independence to Lebanon, has been vocal in his opposition to the ongoing conflict and critical of those advocating against an immediate ceasefire.

In another Instagram post, Hadid urged for the departure of Zionists from the land of Israel, emphasizing the demand for an end to the occupation and colonialism in Palestine. He asserted that Palestinians, as indigenous people of the territory, have the right to demand compliance with their terms.

"We don't need to ask for a ceasefire," Hadid stated. "We demand a ceasefire."

Hadid's remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel regarding a potential hostage deal and ceasefire.