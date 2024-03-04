Supreme Court restores Trump on Republican primary ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, clearing the path for Donald Trump to appear on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot.

The decision comes after Colorado's Supreme Court previously barred Trump from its GOP primary ballot in December, citing his alleged involvement in inciting the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The court's ruling was based on the U.S. Constitution's provision stating that individuals who engage in insurrection or rebellion against the United States after taking an oath of federal office cannot serve as officers of the United States.

However, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that states do not have the authority under the Constitution to enforce such provisions, particularly in the case of presidential candidacy. The decision emphasized that states could disqualify individuals from holding state offices on similar grounds but lacked the power to apply these restrictions to federal offices, especially the presidency.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764667586401219060 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ruling not only impacts Colorado but also has implications for two other states, Maine and Illinois, where Trump had been blocked from their primary ballots. In those states, the sanctions against Trump are currently on hold due to appeals filed by his legal team.

With the Supreme Court's decision, Trump's candidacy in the Republican primary gains renewed momentum as he seeks to assert his influence within the party ahead of the upcoming elections.