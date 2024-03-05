Israeli War Cabinet member, Minister Benny Gantz, met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Monday. The two discussed the ongoing negotiations for a hostage release-ceasefire deal and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Harris reiterated her condemnation of the October 7 attack by Hamas, while calling for the terrorist organization to accept the ceasefire deal on the table, which would allow for hostages to be released and a "surge" of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Harris was also quoted as saying "it is important we all understand that we're in a window of time right now where we can actually get a hostage deal done."

"We all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, and how it does matters," she added.

According to a readout of the meeting provided by the White House, the Vice President "reiterated U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats, and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,"

In addition to solidarity with Israel, she "expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza," in regards to an incident in which about 100 people died and many more wounded during a stampede toward aid trucks.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File

Harris welcomed "Israel’s constructive approach to the hostage talks," and called on Hamas to "accept the terms on the table whereby the release of hostages would result in an immediate six-week ceasefire and enable a surge of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza."

"The Vice President and Minister Gantz discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians." The U.S. has repeatedly expressed its disapproval of Israel's plans to expand its ground maneuver to the southernmost area of Gaza, where over one million Gazans are displaced.

The readout concluded on the humanitarian situation, urging "Israel to take additional measures in cooperation with the United States and international partners to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those in need."

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After meeting Harris and several other senior American officials, Gantz is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

Gantz's entire trip to the United States, however, reportedly outraged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who instructed Israel's embassy in Washington not to assist in coordinating the visit.