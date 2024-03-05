Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez harassed by anti-Israel protestors

On Monday, outside a Brooklyn movie theater, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself in a heated exchange with anti-Israel activists, who demanded she escalate her stance against Israel by accusing the state of 'genocide'.

The incident, captured on video, showcased a tense encounter as protestors pressured Ocasio-Cortez to adopt stronger rhetoric against Israel's actions in the conflict with Hamas.

The activists confronted Ocasio-Cortez, insisting she label Israel's actions as 'genocide', echoing the stance taken by some of her colleagues in congress. Video footage revealed one activist getting close to the congresswoman and challenging her stance, asserting, "You refuse to call it a genocide." Despite attempts to disengage, the confrontation continued as Ocasio-Cortez and her partner, Riley Roberts, were followed by the activists.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez emphasized her discomfort with the confrontation, stating, "I need you to understand that this is not OK." She expressed frustration with the activists' persistence, accusing them of misrepresenting her words out of context.

Ocasio-Cortez's history of criticism towards Israel was underscored, referencing her previous actions and statements. Notably, she and her 'Squad' colleagues voted against a Congressional resolution supporting Israel's right to self-defense and have been vocal critics of pro-Israel lobbying groups such as AIPAC.

Additionally, her boycott of a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog before Congress further reflects her stance on Israeli policies.